Foo Fighters Are Amazed By A Glimpse Of The Queen Movie

Watch Dave Grohl And Taylor Hawkins gobsmacked while watching footage of Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury.

Footage of the upcoming Queen biopic starring actor Rami Malek leaked out recently, and people are getting pretty excited - particularly mega-fans Foo Fighters.

The clip - which has now been taken down by the film-makers - showed Malek and his co-stars recreating the legendary band’s famous appearance at Live Aid in July 1985.

So when Chris Moyles sat down with Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins last week, he thought he’d give them a sneak preview.

Drummer Hawkins is a huge fan of Queen and knows the Live Aid footage off by heart: “I based my entire career off it!” he jokes.

Watching the clip, Grohl gasps: “He does the run! That’s amazing!”

“This is gonna be so frickin’ weird, man,” adds Taylor, joking that he’s the ultimate Queen nerd: “I’m gonna be looking at that and saying ‘Well, he didn’t have those cymbals at Live Aid!’”

In a picture released by Entertainment Weekly, Malek can be seen in one of Mercury's most famous poses at Live Aid, wearing tight blue jeans and a white vest.

While the Mr. Robot star will depict the legendary icon, the rest of the band will be played by Gwilym Lee, Ben Hardy and Jospeh Mazzello, who will play Brian May, Roger Taylor and John Deacon respectively.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the film is set to be released on Christmas Day, 25 December 2018.

At the end of August, Brian May shared a behind the scenes look at the recreated Live Aid stage.

Taking to Twitter he posted a picture of the immense set, writing: "LIVE AID LIVES AGAIN It's a Miracle ! IG'd for Bo Rhap the Movie !!! We are ON ! #queenwillrock#bohemianrhapsodythemovie#liveaid - Bri".

See it here:

LIVE AID LIVES AGAIN It's a Miracle ! IG'd for Bo Rhap the Movie !!! We are ON ! #queenwillrock #bohemianrhapsodythemovie #liveaid - Bri pic.twitter.com/PciBbZDlGw — Dr. Brian May (@DrBrianMay) August 30, 2017

The 1985 benefit gig, which was founded by Bob Geldof and Ultravox frontman Midge Ure to raise funds for the famine in Ethiopia, saw Queen play one of their most memorable and iconic performances at Wembley Stadium.

The concert went down in history as the biggest charity show, and one of the biggest television broadcasts of all time, with performances from U2, David Bowie, The Who, Paul McCartney, George Michael and more.

Watch Freddie Mercury's iconic singalong with the Live Aid crowd at Wembley stadium:

