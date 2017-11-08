Foo Fighters For Download Paris 2018

8 November 2017, 12:00

Foo Fighters 2017

The Learn To Fly rockers will top the bill at the French edition of the festival next year.

Foo Fighters have been confirmed to play Download France 2018.

The Run rockers will play the Parisian version of the rock festival, which takes place on Air Base 217 from 15-17 June 2018.

Meanwhile, on this side of the pond, the second headliner has been announced to play the UK event in Donington Park, which takes place from 8-10 June next year. 

Avenged Sevenfold will now play the Friday night of the festival, with Ozzy Osbourne closing the rock and metal event on the Sunday.

Meanwhile Dave Grohl was a guest host on Jimmy Kimmel Live last week, and performed a very special mash-up with Kristen Bell.

At the request of the rocker - who revealed his daughters would be amazed if they jammed together - Bell performed Do You Want To Build A Snowman? from the hit animated film.

The actress - who voiced Anna in the Disney phenomena - also launched into a gruff version of Metallica's Enter Sandman. 

Watch their performance here: 

Meanwhile, Foo Fighters are set to play three huge UK stadium dates for 2018, and have already been confirmed for Germany's Rock am Ring Festival next year. 

Watch Dave Grohl's impression of Christopher Walken on SNL:

