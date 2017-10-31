Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl To Guest Host Jimmy Kimmel Live

The Run rocker will join a roster of celebrities, including Jennifer Lawrence, Channing Tatum and Shaquille O'Neal, to fill in for the late night host.

Dave Grohl is set to stand in for Jimmy Kimmel in an upcoming episode of his late night show.

The Foo Fighters frontman will present Jimmy Kimmel Live tonight (31 October), as the eponymous presenter takes time off to be with his young son Billy.

According to Consequence Of Sound, the episode will featuee Kristen Bell and Alice Cooper as guests, with the father of shock rock also performing.

Jimmy Kimmel's son was born with a heart defect, and while he has already had treatment, he still requires more heart surgeries.

It's not the first time Dave Grohl will have shown off his presenting skills. Back in 2013, the Learn To Fly rocker stood in for Chelsea Lately for a week.

Watch a clip of him in action here:

Chelsea Lately -Dave Grohl. 04.02.2013 from FooFriends on Vimeo.

Meanwhile, Foo Fighters are set to play three huge stadium dates for 2018, and have already been confirmed for Germany's Rock am Ring Festival next year.

