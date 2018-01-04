Dave Grohl Meets Fan In Craft Shop, Gets Punstastic Reaction

The Foo Fighters frontman was spotted at a Michaels craft store over Christmas, and the Internet responded with amazing Foos-based banter.

Dave Grohl is no stranger to posing for a pic with a fan, but when he was caught shopping in a Michaels craft shop over the holiday period, it ended up being the gift that keeps on giving.

As shared on Reddit by _KingPuck_, fans were pretty tickled to see the Learn To Fly rocker in the hobby supplies store, and decided to pun to their hearts content, offering up goodies such as: "What if I say I don't quilt like the others?" to "If any thread could ever feel this reel forever".

See some of the best in an image shared to Facebook below:

Our personal favourites are: "Is someone knitting the dress, the dress, the dress, the dress for you?" and "There goes my hero, watch him as he sews".

