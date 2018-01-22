WATCH: Dave Grohl Kicks Fan Off Stage, Dedicates Song To Him

See the Foos frontman deal with a stage invader at their Perth gig.

Footage has emerged which sees Dave Grohl deal with an over-zealous fan at their gig in Perth, Australia on Saturday (20 January).

The Foos were at the end of their 24-song set and halfway through their Everlong anthem at the nib Stadium when a cheeky fan decided to break through the barriers and go on stage.

After allowing the Aussie fan - known as "Jevon with a J" - to give him a hug on stage, the Foo Fighter's frontman joked: "Get the fuck off my stage".

He then went on to dedicate the rest of the track to the lucky fan, shouting "Jevon with a J" several times before launching back into their 1997 single.

Foo Fighters are in the middle of their Australian dates, which will continue on Tuesday night (23 January) at Coopers Stadium, Adelaide.

But the gigs aren't all that their Aussie fans can look forward to.

Dave Grohl and co. are making their down under stay count by opening a pop-up bar and hotel.

The Foo Fighters Hotel will take over the Hollywood Hotel on 24-27 January in Sydney, while The Fooie Bar will take over the Cherry Bar from 27-30 January in Melbourne.

The rockers have also joined forces with Young Henry's Brewery to release their very own craft beer called Foo Town.

AUSTRALIA... FANCY A PINT? ANNOUNCING #FOOFIGHTERSHOTEL #THEFOOIEBAR POP UP PUBS IN SYDNEY & MELBOURNE!

EXCL MERCH, PRIZES & LTD "FOO TOWN" BREW.

GET ALL THE INFO HERE: https://t.co/NlaqALvm1S pic.twitter.com/NAMTQCxSz7 — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) January 18, 2018

It's not the first time the Foos have dipped their toe in the drinks game.

Last year saw the band open a pop-up pub in London's Bethnal Green, to mark the release of their Concrete and Gold album.

The temporary watering-hole, which was open from 15-20 September boasted its own signage, Foo Fighters beer AND ye olde style paintings of the band.

Meanwhile, Dave has recently opened up about the reason he stopped taking drugs.

Speaking to The Sydney Morning Herald, he revealed: "By the time I was 20, I just stopped doing that stuff because it didn't make me feel emotionally, mentally or physically healthy.

"I have a drink every now and again, sure, but if you want to weather a career like I've done, you can't do this shit half-assed. It's challenging and you have to try and keep your head – there's a lot going on around you all the time and with time you get better at keeping on top of it all."

Photo credit: Getty Images/Angela Weiss/Stringer

Photo credit: NurPhoto/SIPA USA/PA Images