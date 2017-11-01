WATCH: Dave Grohl Trashes Jimmy Kimmel's Office

See the Foo Fighters frontman get a little carried away in the late night show host's study.

Ahead of Dave Grohl's guest slot on Jimmy Kimmel, he thought he'd do a spot of cleaning in Jimmy's office.

But when he was reminded that he should probably be a bit more rock 'n' roll, the Foos frontman got a bit carried away with the vacuum cleaner.

Watch him be "awakened" in a clip shared by Jimmy Kimmel Live.

The Learn To Fly singer also joined Kristen Bell for a performance of Frozen and Metallica.

At the request of the rocker - who revealed his daughters would be amazed if they jammed together - Bell performed Do You Want To Build A Snowman? from the hit animated film.

The actress - who voices Anna in the Disney phenomena - also launched into a gruff version of Metallica's Enter Sandman.

If that wasn't enough, the pair even dressed up for the occasion. It was Halloween after all.

Watch them in action here:

Meanwhile, Foo Fighters are set to play three huge stadium dates for 2018, and have already been confirmed for Germany's Rock am Ring Festival next year.

Watch Dave Grohl's impression of Christopher Walken on SNL: