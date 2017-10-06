Foo Fighters: Carpool Karaoke "Got Less Fun"

6 October 2017, 13:39

Foo Fighters in Carpool Karaoke

Dave Grohl and co. have revealed that shooting James Corden's famous segment was "a little uncomfortable" and "kinda went on".

Foo Fighters have dished the dirt on shooting Carpool Karaoke, and suggested it's a lot less fun than it looks.

The Run rockers made their appearance on the show last month, singing a selection of their greatest hits and stopping at a guitar shop so James Corden could audition for the band. 

“By hour three in dude’s car it got less fun,” guitarist Pat Smear told NME. “It kinda went on. When we stopped at Guitar Centre, that felt like we were done, but it was like ‘this is halfway.'"

Watch Foo Fighters' Carpool Karaoke here: 

While Dave Grohl found it "a little uncomfortable" singing his own songs, he credited Corden for "definitely" being a genuine music-lover.

“And he’s a very nice guy. But y’know, I don’t mind singing my own songs at Glastonbury or The O2 but if I had to sing you a song right now I’d be too embarrassed.”

After Smear said that “singing other people’s songs would have been easier”, Grohl added: “I could do that all day. We did The Ramones, and Rick Astley, but they didn’t use it. I don’t know why.”

Meanwhile, Dave Grohl recalled the time that they played SNL and Christopher Walken asked them how to pronounce their name. 

Watch our video below to hear his story and Dave's hilarious impression:

Speaking about the Hollywood actor, Grohl recalled: "He comes up and asked us if the accent was on the FOO or FIGHTERS. And of course, we know how he speaks…

“I said, I think it’s on ‘Fighters’. He said [adopts low, growling voice that’s perfect Walken], That’s what I thought…”

Grohl's version of Christopher Walken saying "Foo FIGHT-ers" is perfect. And you'll never say the band's name any other way again.

An amazed Chris Moyles responded: “I’ve never heard you do that voice before!”

Trending On Radio X

Liam Gallagher, David HasselHoff, Noel Gallagher

David Hasselhoff Wades In On Liam Gallagher's Noel Insult

Liam Gallagher press 2017

Liam Gallagher 2017 UK Tour Support Acts Announced

Chris Moyles Pubcast 2017

DOWNLOAD The Chris Moyles Show Pubcast

Liam Gallagher talks his As You Were album

WATCH: Liam Gallagher's Review Of His As You Were Album Is Brilliant

Foo Fighters Songs

Foo Fighters Latest

See more Foo Fighters Latest

Dave Grohl, Kurt Cobain, Kris Novoselic

Tom Petty Helped Dave Grohl Look Forward To Drumming Again

Foo Fighters Watch Freddie Mercury Clip

Foo Fighters Are Amazed By A Glimpse Of The Queen Movie

Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins at after the 50th a

Dave Grohl Thought Foo Fighters Would Be A "Demotion" For Taylor Hawkins

Dave Grohl Christopher Walken

Proof That Dave Grohl's Christopher Walken Impression Is Bang On
Dave Grohl and Chris Moyles

WATCH: Chris Moyles' Security Nearly Beat Up Dave Grohl