Foo Fighters Cancel Shows Due To "Family Emergency"

The Sky Is A Neighborhood rockers have released an official statement and apologised for "any inconvenience caused".

Foo Fighters have been forced to reschedule their current live dates in America.

Taking to social media, the band apologised to fans due to see them live at the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky on Friday (21 October) and told fans the date would be rescheduled "due to family emergency".

The band have also been forced to cancel their show in Nashville this Monday (23 October), while their gig in Memphis this Tuesday (24 October) has been moved to Thursday 3 May 2018.

See their full tweet below:

Meanwhile tickets for Foo Fighters' 2018 UK Stadium shows sold out on Friday (21 October), as fans rushed to buy tickets for their gigs in London and Manchester.

By summer 2018, the Foos No.1 Concrete And Gold LP will be well and truly part of the setlist, with the likes of Run and The Sky Is A Neighborhood already becoming a stable part of the catalogue.

Luckily fans can still expect to them to play all the hits, whether they kick things off early or end up extending their curfew.

Watch them dedicate their Everlong anthem to a late Foo Fighters fan at Glastonbury 2017:

If this year is anything to go by, we can probably expect them to invite some acts on the stage.

See Rick Astley perform his Never Gonna Give You Up hit with the band at The O2, London:

See Foo Fighters' 2018 UK stadium dates below:

Tuesday 19 June - Manchester Etihad Stadium

Friday 22 June - London Stadium

Saturday 23 June - London Stadium