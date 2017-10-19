Foo Fighters' 2018 UK Stadium Dates: How To Get Tickets

Find out everything about the Foos shows next year, including where they're playing, how to buy tickets and what to expect if you get to see them.

Last week saw Foo Fighters announce that they'd finally be playing a string of huge dates on this side of the pond, as part of their world tour.

Making all their fans do this:

As the tickets prepare to go on general sale tomorrow, get our tips on what to expect and how to ensure you have the best chance of being in the crowd.

WHAT ARE THE DATES?

The Learn To Fly rockers are playing Manchester's Etihad Stadium on Wednesday 19 June, before heading to the capital to play the London Stadium on Saturday and Sunday, 22 and 23 June.

UK 2018

19 June - Manchester Etihad Stadium

22 & 23 June - London Stadium

Tickets on sale Friday, 20 Octoberhttps://t.co/LkFU7453IV pic.twitter.com/TPZ2BbkLua — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) October 12, 2017

WHEN DO TICKETS GO ON SALE?

Tickets go on sale on Friday 20 October from 9am from Gigs And Tours or at this link:

Remember, like on most ticket websites, you'll have to either register or sign in to complete your payment, so DON'T get forget and lose out on precious minutes. Get this sorted ahead of time!

NOTE: If you're planning on going to their Manchester show and you're feeling flush, why not increase your chances by going for their hospitality tickets?

But you'll need to be prepared to spend with prices starting at £130.90 for their Bar Package.

We'll just leave this here for you to peruse...

WHAT CAN YOU EXPECT?

By summer 2018, the Foos No.1 Concrete And Gold LP will be well and truly part of the setlist, with the likes of Run and The Sky Is A Neighborhood a stable part of the catalogue.

Luckily that doesn't mean you won't get all the hits. Whether Dave Grohl and co. kick things off early or end up extending their curfew, you'll get a career-spanning set, which will include everything from Walk to Monkey Wrench, to Everlong.

Watch them play the anthem at Glastonbury 2017:

If Liam Gallagher and Rick Astley are anything to go by, we can probably expect them to invite an act on the stage.

Keep a keen eye on whoever's in town, because they could be making an appearance at a Foos gig near you.

See Rick Astley perform his Never Gonna Give You Up hit with the band:

There WILL be a Queen tribute. At Foos gigs there's usually a bit where Dave leaves the stage and Taylor Hawkins does a bit of a Queen medley.

Watch the pair's first reaction to Rami Malek in the guise of Freddie Mercury for new Queen biopic:

But if that isn't enough of a clue of what to expect, the band have made a helpful little tour video for us here:

Good luck everyone!