Foals Have Some Good News And Some Bad News...

The band have written a post on social media announcing the departure of one of their bandmates. But it's not all bad...

Foals bassist Walter Gervers has quit the band after 12 years.

The 34-year-old has decided to bow out of the Mountain At My Gates band in order to "pursue a new life".

A hand-written note shared on Twitter by the remaining bandmates - comprised of frontman Yannis Philippakis, Jack Bevan, Jimmy Smith and Edwin Congreav - revealed the sad news, and thanked their "brother" for his "time & energy & passion".

In a lengthy post on their social media accounts, the Cassius outfit wrote: “To all our fans.

“Sadly we have to announce that our mate Water has decided to leave the band to pursue a new life. The parting has been sad but we remain firm friends. He’ll always be our brother, we love him and wish him well in his future endeavours."

They added: “We had 12 amazing years touring together from a small postal van to the Pyramid Stage and beyond. It’s the end of a chapter, but not the end of the book.

"We want to thank him for all his time and energy and passion and we want to thank you for all your support from the early days and into the future."

However, the band also used the opportunity to reassure fans that their fifth album is well underway, and is their "best yet".

It comes after Yannis admitted that they needed "violent change" on their next record, to avoid "extinction".

Asked about their progress on writing their follow up to 2015 LP What Went Down, he told Oxford University's Student Union: "What we need to do is go through some sort of violent change and make sure, whatever the next record is, it's not friends with the last two... We've built a wide palette that we can draw from. It would be a shame not to keep pushing that. It's evolution vs. extinction."