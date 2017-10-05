Florence Welch Slams Conservative Party For Use Of Song

The singer's cover of You Got The Love was used at the Conservative Party conference this week.

Florence Welch has distanced herself from the Conservative Party's use of her music after her version of Candi Staton's You Got The Love was used at the conference on Wednesday (4 October).

Taking to Twitter, the 31-year-old wrote: "Today's use of 'You've Got The Love' at the Conservative party conference was not approved by us nor would it have been had they asked."

She added: "If the Conservative party could refrain from using our music in future. x".

If the Conservative party could refrain from using our music in future. x — florence welch (@flo_tweet) October 4, 2017

The Dog Days Are Over singer isn't the only artist to distance herself from the party, with Calvin Harris slamming the use of his This Is What You Came For hit.

Conservative party conference playing my song was not approved - I do not support nor condone happy songs being played at such a sad event — Calvin Harris (@CalvinHarris) October 4, 2017

