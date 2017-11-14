Florence And The Machine To Make Festival Comeback

14 November 2017, 09:06

Florence And The Machine 2015

Ms Welch and co have confirmed their first live date for 2018.

Florence And The Machine and The xx are two of the acts confirmed for Melt Festival 2018 in Germany.

Ms Welch and her band have announced their first festival set since Rock Werchter in July 2016.

Florence’s last album was How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful back in 2015 and new music is expected soon, including a collaboration with Nathan Willett of Cold War Kids.

Also playing the event at the unbelievable former iron foundry Ferropolis in Germany will be The xx, Tyler The Creator, Jon Hopkins, Cigarettes After Sex, Superorganism and lots more.

Melt Festival

The festival takes place between 13 and 15 July 2018 and tickets are on sale now at http://meltfestival.de/en/

