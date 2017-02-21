WATCH: Grown Adults Are Playing Insomnia On An Octopus Toy...

Covers are commonplace on the internet these days, so we're hardly surprised there's a group of people taking it to the next level by using unconventional instruments.

But, now adults are playing tunes on a kid's toy, and Insomnia by Faithless is one of their favourites.

See them swap the rave for the crèche as they attempt the ultimate party anthem on the Lamaze toy, Octotunes, here:

Matt Roberts' valiant effort needs no introduction, but he gives one anyway...



David James Marsh goes full-on kid and sits with the toy on the floor, upping the tempo considerably but failing to keep up with himself.



This woman plays the track with relative ease, proving she's clearly had previous experience with the Lamaze toy:



It's absolute child's play for this guy. Plus, the fact there's actually a baby in the background gives him extra points.

Pretty impressive stuff. And not a glow stick in sight.

Photo: YouTube