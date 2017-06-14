Everything Everything Announce Can't Do Single & New Album

Everything Everything have delivered their first slice of new material since 2015.

The Manchester band have announced the details of their fourth studio album, A Fever Dream, and from it first single Can't Do.

Watch their teaser of the video here:

Talking about the track - which is out now with an impact date of 28 July - frontman Jonathan Higgs said: "Can't Do is about trying to bend to the world and fit into it. Nobody is normal, nobody knows what normal is. 'I can't do the thing you want' - we don't care we just want you to dance."

A Fever Dream, which is the follow-up to the band's critically acclaimed Top 10 album Get To Heaven, is set for release on 18 August 2017.

Meanwhile, Everything Everything are playing four sold-out dates in the run up to the release of their new album.

The band will also make several festival appaearances at the likes of Reading & Leeds and Margate's By The Sea festival and Glasgow's Inaugural TRNSMT festival.

See their dates here:

Saturday 17 June - The Trades Club, Hebden Bridge – SOLD OUT

Sunday 18 June - Rescue Rooms, Nottingham – SOLD OUT

Tuesday 20 June - Albert Hall, Manchester – SOLD OUT

Wednesday 21 June - Heaven, London – SOLD OUT

Friday 7 July - TRNSMT Festival, Glasgow

Saturday 29 July - Afisha Picnic, Moscow

Sunday 30 July - FSP Art Picnic, Minsk

Saturday 5 August - Applegarden Festival, Diepholz

Friday 25 August - Reading Festival

Sunday 27 August - Leeds Festival

Saturday 2 September - Electric Picnic, Ireland

Friday 29 September - By The Sea Festival, Margate