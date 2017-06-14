Everything Everything Announce Can't Do Single & New Album

Everything Everything To Headline Blissfields 2016
The band join Dizzee Rascal as headliners of the Vicarage Farm Festival.
The track is the first cut to be taken from their forthcoming album, A Fever Dream.
Everything Everything have delivered their first slice of new material since 2015.
The Manchester band have announced the details of their fourth studio album, A Fever Dream, and from it first single Can't Do.
Watch their teaser of the video here:
Our single ‘Can’t Do’ is out now and will feature on our album ‘A Fever Dream’ Out 18th August, pre-order it here https://t.co/a2RJ15lwZb pic.twitter.com/FDMcFYPnts— EverythingEverything (@E_E_) June 14, 2017
Talking about the track - which is out now with an impact date of 28 July - frontman Jonathan Higgs said: "Can't Do is about trying to bend to the world and fit into it. Nobody is normal, nobody knows what normal is. 'I can't do the thing you want' - we don't care we just want you to dance."
A Fever Dream, which is the follow-up to the band's critically acclaimed Top 10 album Get To Heaven, is set for release on 18 August 2017.
Meanwhile, Everything Everything are playing four sold-out dates in the run up to the release of their new album.
The band will also make several festival appaearances at the likes of Reading & Leeds and Margate's By The Sea festival and Glasgow's Inaugural TRNSMT festival.
Saturday 17 June - The Trades Club, Hebden Bridge – SOLD OUT
Sunday 18 June - Rescue Rooms, Nottingham – SOLD OUT
Tuesday 20 June - Albert Hall, Manchester – SOLD OUT
Wednesday 21 June - Heaven, London – SOLD OUT
Friday 7 July - TRNSMT Festival, Glasgow
Saturday 29 July - Afisha Picnic, Moscow
Sunday 30 July - FSP Art Picnic, Minsk
Saturday 5 August - Applegarden Festival, Diepholz
Friday 25 August - Reading Festival
Sunday 27 August - Leeds Festival
Saturday 2 September - Electric Picnic, Ireland
Friday 29 September - By The Sea Festival, Margate
