See Everything Everything On Their 2018 UK Tour

Everything Everything have announced UK & Ireland tour dates for spring next year.

The Distant Past outfit will play a string of dates in the country throughout March, including a homecoming date at Manchester's O2 Apollo.

Our biggest UK and Ireland tour to date. Roll on February! Join our mailing list to find out more https://t.co/cdBdj7Cfd3 pic.twitter.com/GzgHMJL8ew — EverythingEverything (@E_E_) August 25, 2017

Tickets go on sale on Friday 1 September from 9am.

You can purchase them from the link below:

See Everything Everything's A Fever Dream tour dates below:

Wednesday 28 February - Dublin Olympia

Friday 2 March - Norwich UEA

Saturday 3 March - Birmingham 02 Academy 1

Monday 5 March - Bristol Colston Hall

Tuesday 6 March - Leeds O2 Academy

Thursday 8 March - Glasgow Barrowland

Friday 9 March - Manchester O2 Apollo

Saturday 10 March - London Alexandra Palace