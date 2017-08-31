See Everything Everything On Their 2018 UK Tour

31st August 2017, 14:40

Tickets go on sale for their A Fever Dream tour on Friday 1 September.

Everything Everything 2018 tour shot

Everything Everything have announced UK & Ireland tour dates for spring next year.

The Distant Past outfit will play a string of dates in the country throughout March, including a homecoming date at Manchester's O2 Apollo.

Tickets go on sale on Friday 1 September from 9am. 

You can purchase them from the link below:

Buy Tickets Button 450 wide

See Everything Everything's A Fever Dream tour dates below:

Wednesday 28 February - Dublin Olympia

Friday 2 March - Norwich UEA 
 Saturday 3 March - Birmingham 02 Academy 1
Monday 5 March - Bristol Colston Hall
Tuesday 6 March -  Leeds O2 Academy
Thursday 8 March - Glasgow Barrowland
Friday 9 March - Manchester O2 Apollo
Saturday 10 March - London Alexandra Palace

Comments

Latest Everything Everything Tickets Powered by Ticketmaster

More on Everything Everything

Now Playing

Johnny Vaughan

4pm - 7pm

Email the show

Text 83936

Johnny Vaughan

News