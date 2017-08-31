See Everything Everything On Their 2018 UK Tour

Everything Everything Announce Can't Do Single & New Album
The track is the first cut to be taken from their forthcoming album, A Fever Dream.
Tickets go on sale for their A Fever Dream tour on Friday 1 September.
Everything Everything have announced UK & Ireland tour dates for spring next year.
The Distant Past outfit will play a string of dates in the country throughout March, including a homecoming date at Manchester's O2 Apollo.
Our biggest UK and Ireland tour to date. Roll on February! Join our mailing list to find out more https://t.co/cdBdj7Cfd3 pic.twitter.com/GzgHMJL8ew— EverythingEverything (@E_E_) August 25, 2017
Tickets go on sale on Friday 1 September from 9am.
You can purchase them from the link below:
Wednesday 28 February - Dublin Olympia
Friday 2 March - Norwich UEA
Saturday 3 March - Birmingham 02 Academy 1
Monday 5 March - Bristol Colston Hall
Tuesday 6 March - Leeds O2 Academy
Thursday 8 March - Glasgow Barrowland
Friday 9 March - Manchester O2 Apollo
Saturday 10 March - London Alexandra Palace
