WATCH: Guy Garvey Dances With Streaker At Elbow Gig In NSFW Vid

Footage has emerged which sees Guy Garvey expertly dealing with an unexpected addition on stage.

Elbow were playing a gig at The Downs Festival in Bristol on Saturday (2 September), when an excited fan gatecrashed their gig wearing nothing but his socks.

Despite security being hot on his heels and quickly grabbing him off the stage, Garvey pulled the cheeky fan back for a slow dance, and even gave him a cheeky smack on the bum after.

Now that's how to handle a stage invasion!

Meanwhile, the band have announced UK arena tour dates for 2018, with tickets going on sale this Friday 8 September from 9am.

Guy Garvey and co. have also released a new version of Kindling (Fickle Flame), which features their UK support act John Grant.

