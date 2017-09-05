WATCH: Guy Garvey Dances With Streaker At Elbow Gig In NSFW Vid

The 50 Greatest Songs From Manchester
The One Day Like This outfit were surprised when a naked fan invaded the stage at Downs Festival, but their frontman handled it like a pro.
Footage has emerged which sees Guy Garvey expertly dealing with an unexpected addition on stage.
Elbow were playing a gig at The Downs Festival in Bristol on Saturday (2 September), when an excited fan gatecrashed their gig wearing nothing but his socks.
Watch the moment here, in a NSFW video posted on Twitter by @RichardLawson69:
#downsfestival #elbow #streaker Beautifully "handled" @Guy_Garvey pic.twitter.com/TDBbzS3aa3— Richard Lawson (@RichardLawson69) September 3, 2017
Despite security being hot on his heels and quickly grabbing him off the stage, Garvey pulled the cheeky fan back for a slow dance, and even gave him a cheeky smack on the bum after.
Now that's how to handle a stage invasion!
Watch Elbow perform Magnificent (She Says) from their Little Fictions album at British Summer Time Hyde Park:
Meanwhile, the band have announced UK arena tour dates for 2018, with tickets going on sale this Friday 8 September from 9am.
Guy Garvey and co. have also released a new version of Kindling (Fickle Flame), which features their UK support act John Grant.
Friday 2 March - Glasgow - The SSE Hydro
Saturday 3 March - Birmingham Genting Arena
Sunday 4 March - Manchester Arena
Tuesday 6 March - Leeds First Direct Arena
Wednesday 7 March - London The O2
