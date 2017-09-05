WATCH: Guy Garvey Dances With Streaker At Elbow Gig In NSFW Vid

5th September 2017, 11:37

The One Day Like This outfit were surprised when a naked fan invaded the stage at Downs Festival, but their frontman handled it like a pro.

Streaker invades live Elbow show in Bristol

Footage has emerged which sees Guy Garvey expertly dealing with an unexpected addition on stage. 

Elbow were playing a gig at The Downs Festival in Bristol on Saturday (2 September), when an excited fan gatecrashed their gig wearing nothing but his socks.

Watch the moment here, in a NSFW video posted on Twitter by @RichardLawson69:

Despite security being hot on his heels and quickly grabbing him off the stage, Garvey pulled the cheeky fan back for a slow dance, and even gave him a cheeky smack on the bum after.

Now that's how to handle a stage invasion!

Watch Elbow perform Magnificent (She Says) from their Little Fictions album at British Summer Time Hyde Park:

Elbow play Magnificent at BST Hyde PArk

00:42

Meanwhile, the band have announced UK arena tour dates for 2018, with tickets going on sale this Friday 8 September from 9am.

Buy them here:

Guy Garvey and co. have also released a new version of Kindling (Fickle Flame), which features their UK support act John Grant. 

Stream it here  or play the track below:

SEE ELBOW'S 2018 UK ARENA TOUR DATES:

Friday 2 March - Glasgow - The SSE Hydro
Saturday 3 March - Birmingham Genting Arena  
Sunday 4 March - Manchester Arena                           
Tuesday 6 March - Leeds First Direct Arena 
Wednesday 7 March - London The O2

 

News