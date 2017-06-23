Elbow Perform "Surprise" Set At Glastonbury 2017

23rd June 2017, 21:29

Guy Garvey and co mark ten years of The Park stage with an unannounced appearance.

Elbow Glastonbury 2017

It wasn't the best kept secret - someone spotted their t-shirts on sale at the merchandise stands earlier in the day - but Elbow still delighted criowds with a surprise set at Glastonbury this everning.

Guy Garvey greeted crowds to mark ten years of Emily Eavis's Park Stage with an hour long set, that included favourites such as Grounds For Divorce and One Day Like This.

There was also some newer material from the band's sevent and latest album Little Fictions, including the title track, All Disco and the wonderful Magnificent (She Says).

Garvey - who appeared to be sporting a tattoo of the Manchester "worker bee" - also led the crowd in an impromptu song in honour of Glastonbury organiser Michael Eavis: “One day… a dairy farmer… had an idea… and that’s why we’re here. He decided… Ah, I should have thought this through.” 


Elbow Glastonbury 2017 setlist
The Birds
The Bones Of Your
Magnificent (She Says)
Mirrorball
All Disco
Little Fictions
Lippy Kids
Grounds For Divorce
One Day Like This

