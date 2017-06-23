Elbow Perform "Surprise" Set At Glastonbury 2017

It wasn't the best kept secret - someone spotted their t-shirts on sale at the merchandise stands earlier in the day - but Elbow still delighted criowds with a surprise set at Glastonbury this everning.

Guy Garvey greeted crowds to mark ten years of Emily Eavis's Park Stage with an hour long set, that included favourites such as Grounds For Divorce and One Day Like This.

Celebrating 10 years of Emily Eavis' Park Stage, elbow are this year's surprise guest at @GlastoFest pic.twitter.com/nW7VERXmQX — elbow (@Elbow) June 23, 2017

There was also some newer material from the band's sevent and latest album Little Fictions, including the title track, All Disco and the wonderful Magnificent (She Says).

Garvey - who appeared to be sporting a tattoo of the Manchester "worker bee" - also led the crowd in an impromptu song in honour of Glastonbury organiser Michael Eavis: “One day… a dairy farmer… had an idea… and that’s why we’re here. He decided… Ah, I should have thought this through.”



Elbow Glastonbury 2017 setlist

The Birds

The Bones Of Your

Magnificent (She Says)

Mirrorball

All Disco

Little Fictions

Lippy Kids

Grounds For Divorce

One Day Like This