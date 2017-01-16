Elbow Announce Forest Live Dates For 2017

Blue Mondays: The 50 Saddest Songs Of All Time
Elbow have been confirmed for Forest Live 2017.
The Magnificent (She Says) four-piece will play seven planned woodland sites for the event, in a series of concerts promoted by the Forestry Commission.
elbow will play seven dates as part of the Forest Live series this summer. https://t.co/WbY2VnenLe pic.twitter.com/yZCNpqTWx8— elbow (@Elbow) January 16, 2017
Guy Garvey and co. will kick off their dates on Thursday 15 June at Westonbirt Arboretum near Tetbury, Gloucestershire and end their string of gigs on Thursday 7 July at Cannock Chase Forest near Rugeley, Staffordshire.
Forest Live is an independent programme organised by the Forestry Commission to bring forests to new audiences.
Money generated from ticket sales goes towards protecting, improving and expanding England’s forests and woodlands and increasing their value to people and wildlife.
Ahead of their summer dates, Elbow's Little Fictions album will be released on 3 February 2017.
Watch the video for its lead track Magnificent (She Says) here:
Thursday 15 June: Westonbirt Arboretum, near Tetbury, Glos.
Saturday 17 June: Bedgebury Pinetum, near Tunbridge Wells, Kent.
Saturday 24 June: Dalby Forest, near Pickering, N Yorks.
Sunday 25 June: Sherwood Pines Forest, near Mansfield, Notts.
Thursday 29 June: Thetford Forest, near Brandon, Suffolk.
Friday 30 June, Delamere Forest, near Northwich, Cheshire.
Friday 7 July: Cannock Chase Forest, near Rugeley, Staffs.
The song is the second cut to be taken from their forthcoming Little Fictions album.
