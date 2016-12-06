Elbow Announce Little Fictions Album And New Single

WATCH: Elbow Unveil All Disco Track, And It's Anything But...
The song is the second cut to be taken from their forthcoming Little Fictions album.
Listen to their new track, Magnificent (She Says), here.
Elbow have confirmed their return with a brand new album in 2017, and have given fans a listen to its first single.
The band have announced that their seventh studio LP, Little Fictions, is set for release on 3 February 2017.
elbow's new album 'Little Fictions' will be released 3rd February 2017. pic.twitter.com/9hStDtQ7V8— elbow (@Elbow) December 5, 2016
The Grounds For Divorce outfit have also revealed their new single Magnificent (She Says).
Watch the video for it here:
Asked whether it was different recording a new album as a four-piece (following the departure of Richard “Jupp”) frontman Guy Garvey told Radio X: “Of course it was very strange not having Jupp there.
“When there's been five of you for 25 years and then it suddenly changes to four, yeah it was tough to get going at the front. It took us a long time to get accustomed to it.”
He added: “But then there was also really exciting elements of it. By mid-summer, it was making us quite bold in our decision making.”
Little Fictions is the follow-up to 2014's The Take Off and Landing of Everything, and also follows Guy Garvey's 2015 solo effort Courting The Squall.
