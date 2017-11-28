WATCH: Guy Garvey On Paul McCartney's Reaction To John Lewis Ad

The Elbow frontman has talked about whether The Beatles legend has heard their Beatles cover, and revealed why he made Macca's daughter Stella cry.

Elbow recently covered The Beatles' Golden Slumbers for this year's John Lewis Christmas advert.

But asked if Paul McCartney has heard their rendition yet, Guy Garvey told Radio X's Chris Moyles we wasn't sure, but revealed Macca is a bit of a fan.

Watch our video above to find out more.

The frontman explained: "We had an email from Paul McCartney last year about an Elbow song though, which is pretty much the best thing that's ever happened.

"He said he heard us performing Magnificent (She Says) on the radio when he was dropping one of his kids off, and he said he pulled over and waited till the end of song till he found out who it was."

He added with disbelief: "And then he thought to email us!"

If that wasn't enough, Guy Garvey then managed to make his daughter Stella McCartney cry when he retold the story to her Glastonbury.

Glastonbury will do that to you though...