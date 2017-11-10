Elbow Cover The Beatles For John Lewis Christmas TV Advert 2017

Now Playing
Guy Garvey and co have taken on Golden Slumbers from Abbey Road for this year’s festive treat.
It’s here! Christmas can officially begin.
The John Lewis Christmas TV advert has dropped - and it’s everything you wanted it to be.
The commercial - which features a cuddly monster called Moz underneath a kid's bed enjoying the true meaning of Christmas - has been soundtracked by none other than Bury-based legends and Radio X favourites Elbow.
The two-minute film tells the story of Moz - the imaginary friend of seven-year-old Joe - who lives under a bed and makes an awful lot of noise.
The advert features the band, fronted by the charismatic Guy Garvey, covering the Beatles classic Golden Slumbers.
The track originally formed part of the “long medley” on the brilliant 1969 album Abbey Road, where it segued into the rousing Carry That Weight, before morphing into the career-closing solo-fest The End.
The song was originally written by Paul McCartney when he saw the sheet music for the seventeenth century lullaby Cradle Song at his father’s house. Because Macca couldn’t read the music, he came up with his own - and Golden Slumbers became part of the Beatles’ final outing on vinyl.
Elbow’s take on Golden Slumbers is lifted from a brand new album, The Best Of, which is to be released on 24 November.
The Best Of Elbow is available as a standard one-disc CD, a deluxe two-disc CD and a digital download on 24 November. Advance purchasers of the digital download will receive Golden Slumbers as an “instant grat”.
Guy Garvey says of the collection: “Best Ofs are a good way of introducing new fans to a big back catalogue. My first Leonard Cohen album was The Best Of, same with Fleetwood Mac and Nick Drake. It took ages for us to decide what should go on ours but we got there in the end. We are really proud of this, it’s full of memories.”
The band will be on the road in the US through November, before returning to the UK late February 2018 for an extensive arena tour, including a sold-out O2 show on 7 March.