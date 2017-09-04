Elbow Announce 2018 UK Arena Tour Dates

Elbow have announced a string of UK tour dates in 2018, with support from singer-songwriter John Grant.

Their dates include a shows at The O2, London and a homecoming gig at the Manchester Arena, which was hit by the Manchester terror attack.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday 8 September from 9am.

The Magnificent (She Says) outfit will also play two European dates in February, playing Amsterdam and Antwerp on the 26th and 27th respectively.

Guy Garvey and co. have also track made a new track available in Kindling (Fickle Flame), which is a special re-recorded version of of their Little Fictions album track now with John Grant.

See Elbow's 2018 UK Arena Tour Dates: