Elbow Announce 2018 UK Arena Tour Dates

As they make their Kindling (Fickle Flame) track available, the One Day Like This four-piece have announced they'll embark on UK dates in March next year.
Elbow have announced a string of UK tour dates in 2018, with support from singer-songwriter John Grant.
Their dates include a shows at The O2, London and a homecoming gig at the Manchester Arena, which was hit by the Manchester terror attack.
Tickets will go on sale on Friday 8 September from 9am.
Buy them here:
The Magnificent (She Says) outfit will also play two European dates in February, playing Amsterdam and Antwerp on the 26th and 27th respectively.
Guy Garvey and co. have also track made a new track available in Kindling (Fickle Flame), which is a special re-recorded version of of their Little Fictions album track now with John Grant.
Stream it here or listen to it below:
Friday 2 March - Glasgow - The SSE Hydro
Saturday 3 March - Birmingham Genting Arena
Sunday 4 March - Manchester Arena
Tuesday 6 March - Leeds First Direct Arena
Wednesday 7 March - London The O2
Watch Elbow play Magnificent (She Says) This at British Summer Time Hyde Park:
Elbow play Magnificent at BST Hyde PArk
00:42
Join us live from the event on Saturday 9 September as Manchester Arena re-opens its doors, while raising money for the Manchester Memorial Fund.
