Elbow Announce 2018 UK Arena Tour Dates

4th September 2017, 09:10

As they make their Kindling (Fickle Flame) track available, the One Day Like This four-piece have announced they'll embark on UK dates in March next year.

Elbow have announced a string of UK tour dates in 2018, with support from singer-songwriter John Grant. 

Their dates include a shows at The O2, London and a homecoming gig at the Manchester Arena, which was hit by the Manchester terror attack. 

Tickets will go on sale on Friday 8 September from 9am. 

The Magnificent (She Says) outfit will also play two European dates in February, playing Amsterdam and Antwerp on the 26th and 27th respectively. 

Guy Garvey and co. have also track made a new track available in Kindling (Fickle Flame), which is a special re-recorded version of of their Little Fictions album track now with John Grant.

Stream it here or listen to it below:

See Elbow's 2018 UK Arena Tour Dates:

Friday 2 March - Glasgow - The SSE Hydro
Saturday 3 March - Birmingham Genting Arena  
Sunday 4 March - Manchester Arena                           
Tuesday 6 March - Leeds First Direct Arena
Wednesday 7 March - London The O2

Watch Elbow play Magnificent (She Says) This at British Summer Time Hyde Park:

