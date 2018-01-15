Editors Announce New Album And Intimate Launch Shows

Editors have revealed details of their sixth album, Violence.

A new track, titled Magazine, was aired tonight (15 January) on Radio X. It’s the first taste of the band’s forthcoming sixth album, which is to be called Violence, which is to be released on 9 March.

Frontman Tom Smith says the new track has been around since the recording of the band’s fourth album, The Weight Of Your Love in 2011, which saw original guitarist Chris Urbanowicz depart.

He told Radio X’s Gordon Smart: “Magazine is a funny one because I think I wrote it just after our third record. We never finished it. We tried with Flood, making that aborted fourth record and it fell apart a bit and we went through that divorce…

“It kind of kept of rearing its head. During the making of this record, it all kind of clicked into place, a kind of ‘eureka’ moment. It’s a song that’s been in the background a long time.

“I’m scared of saying it’s a political song, but it kind of pokes fun at figures of power and that empty posturing… bravado and showmanship that isn’t believable.”

The album will be available as a standard CD and 180g vinyl LP, a limited edition deluxe CD housed inside a rigid box, which also contains 2 fridge magnets, 12 inserts and a fold out poster plus two bonus tracks, and a limited edition deluxe LP on red vinyl in a triple gatefold sleeve including 12 art inserts.

Having recently announced they will be joining the bill at The Cure’s date as part of Barclaycard British Summer Time on 7 July, Editors will also play three warm up shows:

Sunday 4 March Birmingham, Town Hall

Monday 5 March Manchester, Cathedral

Tuesday 6 March London, Clapham Grand

Fans can gain access to an exclusive ticket pre-sale for these shows by pre ordering the band’s new album from www.editorsofficial.com. The ticket pre-sale starts Thursday 18 January at 9am, while general onsale starts on Friday 19 January at 9am.

Violence follows 2015’s acclaimed album In Dream and has been produced by Leo Abrahams (Wild Beasts, Florence & The Machine, Frightened Rabbit) and Editors.

Violence Tracklisting:

1. Cold

2. Hallelujah (So Low)

3. Violence

4. Darkness At The Door

5. Nothingness

6. Magazine

7. No Sound But the Wind

8. Counting Spooks

9. Belong

Photo by Will Ireland