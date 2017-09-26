WATCH: Ed Sheeran And Dave Chapelle Cover Radiohead's Creep

The Castle On The Hill singer joined the comedian on stage for one of his famous jam sessions.

Footage of Ed Sheeran and Dave Chapelle playing Radiohead together has emerged.

Watch a clip of the moment, courtesy of toolboxdc:

The British singer-songwriter joined the comedian after his gig at Washington's Capital One Arena, taking to the Eighteenth Street Lounge to help Chapelle celebrate his 11-night residency in the city.

The celebrity pals joined French musician Frédéric Yonnet and more artists on the stage, jamming to the 1993 Pablo Honey hit as well as the likes of Stevie Wonder's Superstition and Bill Withers Ain't No Sunshine.

See another clip of the night below:

It's not the first time Chapelle has shown his love for Radiohead, previously playing Creep at Erykah Badu's birthday bash in February and an SNL after party last year.

It's not the first time Ed Sheeran's showed he has friends across the entertainment world, recently making a cameo Game Of Thrones season 7.

