WATCH: Ed Sheeran And Dave Chapelle Cover Radiohead's Creep

26 September 2017, 16:15

Ed Sheeran and Dave Chapelle play Radiohead's Cree

The Castle On The Hill singer joined the comedian on stage for one of his famous jam sessions.

Footage of Ed Sheeran and Dave Chapelle playing Radiohead together has emerged.

Watch a clip of the moment, courtesy of toolboxdc:

The British singer-songwriter joined the comedian after his gig at Washington's Capital One Arena, taking to the Eighteenth Street Lounge to help Chapelle celebrate his 11-night residency in the city. 

The celebrity pals joined French musician Frédéric Yonnet and more artists on the stage, jamming to the 1993 Pablo Honey hit as well as the likes of Stevie Wonder's Superstition and Bill Withers Ain't No Sunshine.

See another clip of the night below: 

It's not the first time Chapelle has shown his love for Radiohead, previously playing Creep at Erykah Badu's birthday bash in February and an SNL after party last year.

 

In a life full of highlights? I'm glad I waited til 5:22am for this....

A post shared by Questlove Gomez (@questlove) onNov 13, 2016 at 2:23am PST

It's not the first time Ed Sheeran's showed he has friends across the entertainment world, recently making a cameo Game Of Thrones season 7. 

Watch it here:

Ed Sheeran makes Game Of Thrones cameo

Watch the Castle on The Hill star appear in the Season 7 premiere.

00:54

Trending On Radio X

IT second trailer still

The IT Sequel Has A Release Date

Linkin Park share video of Chester Bennington

WATCH: Linkin Park Share Video Of Chester Bennington

Blossoms 2016

Blossoms For Neighbourhood Festival 2017 Opening Party

David Bowie 2015

Celebrating David Bowie Tour Returns To The UK For 2018

Ed Sheeran Songs

Ed Sheeran Latest

See more Ed Sheeran Latest

Dave Grohl with Broken leg at the Ansan Valley Roc

Dave Grohl Reunites With Medic Who Strapped Up His Broken Leg

Foo Fighters

Ed Sheeran 2017

Ginger Men Have Ed Sheeran To Thank For More Sex, Says Study

Ed Sheeran 2017

Ed Sheeran Didn't Quit Twitter Because Of GOT Criticism

Ed Sheeran in Game Or Thrones Cameo

Game Of Thrones Director Defends Ed Sheeran's Cameo

Ed Sheeran and Lisa Simpson image

PHOTO: Ed Sheeran To Play Lisa's Love Interest In The Simpsons