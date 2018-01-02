Watch The First Clip Of Of Ed Sheeran In The Simpsons

The singer-songwriter will appear in an upcoming episode of the animated series.

The first clip of Ed Sheeran's cameo in The Simpsons has been unveiled, and it sees him doing what does best.

The short but sweet clip sees the Castle on the Hill singer play the piano, only to be disappointed when Lisa doesn't applaud.

Watch the clip above, courtesy of Fox.

The famous red head also doesn't stray too far from reality with his animated character Brendan - who plays Lisa's love interest - also being a ginger.

It won't be the first time Ed's hit the small screen. 2017 saw him make a cameo on the hit HBO series, Game Of Thrones, last year.

Photo and video credit: YouTube/Animation on FOX