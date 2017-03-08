WATCH: Ed Sheeran's Hangover Cure Is The Most Student Thing Ever...

WATCH: Remembering When Oasis Played David Letterman In 1995...
Ed Sheeran gives his hangover cure
Does he have the most student hangover cure ever?
00:51
The Divide star hasn't got expensive tastes when it comes to curing his sore head
Ed Sheeran has shared his hangover cure with Radio X, and despite him being a GRAMMY Award-winning artist, it's fairly easy (and cheap) to replicate.
Watch our video above to find out what he swears by.
When asked by Gordon Smart how he gets over a sore head, the Castle On The Hill singer replied: "Usually, flat Coke or flat Sprite usually works well. I used to think MacDonald's did, but that's a really bad idea...
He added: "Dominoes... Maybe cold Dominoes".
We reckon that cure needs a LOT of work.
Meanwhile, the singer-songwriter has also given Radio X a response to those Glastonbury rumours, and his answer is dubious to say the least.
Asked whether he'd been booked to headline the Somerset festival, the Shape Of You Star replied: "I... don't know yet".
Watch his dodgy response here:
Ed Sheeran responds to Glastonbury rumours
The Castle On The Hill singer has an interesting answer for all those Glasto rumours.
00:33
Sheeran also popped into Radio X HQ to exclusively perform tracks from his new Divide album.
Watch acoustic versions of his Castle On The Hill single and his album track Galway Girl.
