WATCH: Ed Sheeran Unveils Galway Girl Video Starring Saoirse Ronan

The promo is shot from the singer-songwriter's perspective and sees him on a night out in the Irish city.
Ed Sheeran has dropped the video for his Galway Girl single.
The promo stars Irish-American actress Saoirse Ronan, and sees the pair on a night out in the city, shot by Sheeran himself.
Watch it here:
The video sees the pair drinking plenty of Guinness, coming across Irish dancers and getting themselves into a bar brawl.
It even features the moment the Lovely Bones actress inked Sheeran with a "Galway Grills" tattoo.
Irish pair Tommy Tiernan and Hector Ó hEochagáin also make a brief cameo, where they’re shown drinking at the table in the men’s toilets.
