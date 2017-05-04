WATCH: Ed Sheeran Unveils Galway Girl Video Starring Saoirse Ronan

Ed Sheeran has dropped the video for his Galway Girl single.

The promo stars Irish-American actress Saoirse Ronan, and sees the pair on a night out in the city, shot by Sheeran himself.

Watch it here:

The video sees the pair drinking plenty of Guinness, coming across Irish dancers and getting themselves into a bar brawl.

It even features the moment the Lovely Bones actress inked Sheeran with a "Galway Grills" tattoo.

Irish pair Tommy Tiernan and Hector Ó hEochagáin also make a brief cameo, where they’re shown drinking at the table in the men’s toilets.