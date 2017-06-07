WATCH: Ed Sheeran Does Carpool Karaoke

Ed Sheeran has taken part in Carpool Karaoke.

The singer-songwriter took part in James Corden's Late Late Show segment, where he performed some of his biggest hits, including Shape Of You, Thinking Out Loud and Castle On The Hill.

Watch it here:

The Galway Girl singer also showed the British actor and presenter his party trick, which consisted of him fitting 55 Maltesers into his mouth at once.

