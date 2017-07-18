PHOTO: Ed Sheeran To Play Lisa's Love Interest In The Simpsons

The news comes as the star has appeared to delete his Twitter account following his Game Of Thrones cameo.

Ed Sheeran is to play Lisa's love interest in The Simpsons.

The Castle On The Hill singer - who recently made a cameo in  Game of Thrones - will play the part of singer Brendan in a musical-themed episode, with his character being at the centre of a love triangle involving Lisa and Nelson Muntz.

Executive producer Al Jean  told Entertainment Weekly:  "We said, 'Oh, great, we'll have him do this!' And we recorded him over the phone from England."

Jean also revealed that Ed's on-screen character will upset Simpsons  stalwart Milhouse.

See an image of the the singer as his cartoon alter-ego, which he posted on his Instagram: 

He captioned the screenshot: "This year continues to be equally  surreal and amazing. Watch out for this one, me and Lisa have a whole thing going on x (sic)".

The news comes as it appears Ed has deleted his Twitter following a mixed response on his Game Of Thrones cameo.

Meanwhile, Ed revealed last month that he would love to star on a few reality shows. The Castle On The Hill singer revealed he'd relish the opportunity to  participate in the dancing competition, or I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! at some stage in the future.

