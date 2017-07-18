PHOTO: Ed Sheeran To Play Lisa's Love Interest In The Simpsons

Ed Sheeran is to play Lisa's love interest in The Simpsons.

The Castle On The Hill singer - who recently made a cameo in Game of Thrones - will play the part of singer Brendan in a musical-themed episode, with his character being at the centre of a love triangle involving Lisa and Nelson Muntz.

Executive producer Al Jean told Entertainment Weekly: "We said, 'Oh, great, we'll have him do this!' And we recorded him over the phone from England."

Jean also revealed that Ed's on-screen character will upset Simpsons stalwart Milhouse.

See an image of the the singer as his cartoon alter-ego, which he posted on his Instagram:

This year continues to be equally surreal and amazing. Watch out for this one, me and Lisa have a whole thing going on x A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) onJul 17, 2017 at 12:16pm PDT

He captioned the screenshot: "This year continues to be equally surreal and amazing. Watch out for this one, me and Lisa have a whole thing going on x (sic)".

The news comes as it appears Ed has deleted his Twitter following a mixed response on his Game Of Thrones cameo.

Watch it here courtesy of HBO:

Play Ed Sheeran makes Game Of Thrones cameo Watch the Castle on The Hill star appear in the Season 7 premiere. 00:54

Photo: Press/The Simpsons/Matt Groening