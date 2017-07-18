PHOTO: Ed Sheeran To Play Lisa's Love Interest In The Simpsons

WATCH: This Spoof Texting Fail Video Has A Horrific Twist
Ed Sheeran is to play Lisa's love interest in The Simpsons.
The Castle On The Hill singer - who recently made a cameo in Game of Thrones - will play the part of singer Brendan in a musical-themed episode, with his character being at the centre of a love triangle involving Lisa and Nelson Muntz.
Executive producer Al Jean told Entertainment Weekly: "We said, 'Oh, great, we'll have him do this!' And we recorded him over the phone from England."
Jean also revealed that Ed's on-screen character will upset Simpsons stalwart Milhouse.
See an image of the the singer as his cartoon alter-ego, which he posted on his Instagram:
He captioned the screenshot: "This year continues to be equally surreal and amazing. Watch out for this one, me and Lisa have a whole thing going on x (sic)".
The news comes as it appears Ed has deleted his Twitter following a mixed response on his Game Of Thrones cameo.
Watch it here courtesy of HBO:
Ed Sheeran makes Game Of Thrones cameo
Watch the Castle on The Hill star appear in the Season 7 premiere.
00:54
Meanwhile, Ed revealed last month that he would love to star on a few reality shows. The Castle On The Hill singer revealed he'd relish the opportunity to participate in the dancing competition, or I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! at some stage in the future.
Watch Ed Sheeran play Castle On The Hill live for Radio X:
Ed Sheeran - Castle On The Hill (Live For Radio X)
Ed Sheeran performs his new track Castle On The Hill for us!
03:39
Photo: Press/The Simpsons/Matt Groening
