Sheeran Is Coming: Ed Sheeran For Game Of Thrones Season 7 Cameo

Ed Sheeran is set to appear on season seven of Game of Thrones.

The Castle on the Hill singer agreed to appear in the hit series after creators D.B. Weiss and David Benioff approached him as a surprise for star Maisie Williams- who plays Arya Stark and is a huge fan of his.

Speaking at a SXSW panel for the show, David Benioff explained: "For years, we tried to get Ed Sheeran on the show to surprise Maisie, and this year we finally did it."

No details of Ed's role have been released but the upcoming season of the show will have its world premiere on Sunday 16 July 2017.

And Weiss and Benioff also revealed at SXSW that the eighth season of Game of Thrones will only have six episodes.

