Game Of Thrones Director Defends Ed Sheeran's Cameo

Game of Thrones director Jeremy Podeswa has defended Ed Sheeran's cameo in the series, which aired on Monday (17 July).

The Emmy-winning director praised the Castle On The Hill singer for doing a "lovely job" on the HBO show after the cameo received heavy criticism.

Watch the singer-songwriter's apprearance here:

Play Ed Sheeran makes Game Of Thrones cameo Watch the Castle on The Hill star appear in the Season 7 premiere. 00:54

Credit: HBO via @HiWatchThis:

"He comes with no entourage," he told Newsweek. There's nothing connected with him that's in the least bit self-aware or self-conscious ... I think Ed did a lovely job - he’s a lovely actor and a lovely person.

"He was appropriate for the part because he needed to sing. If people didn’t know who Ed was, they wouldn’t have thought about it twice. The hoo-ha seems to be from things that are outside of the world of the show. In the world of the show he did a lovely job, and he looks like he belongs in that world."

The director added: "I think people interrogated it too much, they're bringing so much of his [superstar] presence into the thing which is far beyond what anybody was thinking going into it. He is known to the producers of the show and some of the cast, and he's a gigantic fan of the show. As everybody knows, the show really eschews stunt casting - it's never, ever done that."

Podesdwa also shared his surprise at the negative reception and revealed that the singer is a "lovely" "down to earth" guy.

Meanwhile, it has been announced that Sheeran will also make a cameo in The Simpsons as Lisa's love interest.

This year continues to be equally surreal and amazing. Watch out for this one, me and Lisa have a whole thing going on x A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) onJul 17, 2017 at 12:16pm PDT

The Simpsons executive producer Al Jean told Entertainment Weekly: "We said, 'Oh, great, we'll have him do this!' And we recorded him over the phone from England."

Jean also revealed that Ed's on-screen character will upset Simpsons stalwart Milhouse.

Watch Ed Sheeran perform Castle On The Hill for Radio X:

Play Ed Sheeran - Castle On The Hill (Live For Radio X) Ed Sheeran performs his new track Castle On The Hill for us! 03:39

Photo credit: HBO/Game Of Thrones