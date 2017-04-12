WATCH: Galway Locals For Ed Sheeran's Galway Girl Video

Ed Sheeran fans lined the streets of Galway, Ireland on Tuesday (11 April) where he shot his music video for Galway Girl.

The 26-year-old singer-songwriter took to Instagram to share a photo of a large group stood behind barriers, with the caption: " Thank you to Galway and all the wonderful people in it for helping us shoot a music video yesterday x".

Thank you to Galway and all the wonderful people in it for helping us shoot a music video yesterday x A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) onApr 12, 2017 at 3:02am PDT

Several images have also appeared online from the shoot, including a video shared by Twitter user Lisa Hynes which sees fans singing his Castle On The Hill single outside O'Connnors in Salthill.

Outside O'Connors in Salthill while Ed Sheeran films his new video inside. Didn't get to see him tho #galwaygirl pic.twitter.com/Iykteiz9ZQ

— Lisa Hynes (@Hynsie) April 11, 2017

Meanwhile, the Shape of You singer will perform at Dublin's 3Arena tonight (12 April). Ed Sheeran will also headline Glastonbury 2017, following Radiohead and Foo Fighters to play the Sunday night of the festival.