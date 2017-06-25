WATCH: Ed Sheeran Performs His Very First Show At Glastonbury

2017 sees Ed Sheeran headline the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury for the first time.



It’s been a rapid rise to fame for the young singer-songwriter, who has released three of the biggest albums of the decade: Plus, Multiply and Divide.



But it’s not the first time he’s played the festival. In fact a mere six years ago, Sheeran made his very first appearance at Worthy Farm, performing on one of the smallest stages in the entire festival.



Ed performed at the tiny Croisssant Neuf tent in the Green Fields, and while he started small, he obviously had the right qualities as the place was packed.

This clip, via Croissant Neuf's YouTube channel, shows Ed playing the song Grade 8, from his debut album.

Earlier this year, Ed Sheeran came into the Radio X studios to perform material from his latest album, Divide. Take a look at him playing Castle On The Hill: