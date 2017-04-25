Ed Sheeran Gives Frank Response To Reports He's Quitting Music

This week it was reported that Ed Sheeran would be quitting music after his current Divide tour.

According to the Daily Star, a source close to the singer said: "Ed has pretty much achieved everything there is to achieve in music. He absolutely loves what he does and is riding the wave of his success at the moment, but at the same time he wants a more normal life.”

However, the singer-songwriter has since taken to Twitter to rubbish the claims, responding to a tweet to MTV UK saying: "Das Bollocks.

Fair enough.

The Castle On The Hill singer continues his tour dates across the UK, before headlining Glastonbury festival on Sunday 25 June.

Sheeran will be joined in headling the bill by Radiohead and Foo Fighters, who will play the Friday and Saturday night respectively.