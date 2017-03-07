WATCH: Ed Sheeran Responds To Glastonbury 2017 Rumours

When Bryan Cranston Left A Note In His Book At Heathrow...
Ed Sheeran has responded to the rumours that he will headline Glastonbury 2017.
When asked by Radio X's Gordon Smart if he could confirm he'd top the bill at the festival, the Castle On The Hill singer replied: "I... don't know yet".
Watch his very dodgy response in our video:
It wasn't a yes, but it certainly wasn't a no either.
The singer-songwriter did manage to let slip that he might be headlining another event, saying: "I might be doing another festival, though".
So far, Radiohead and Foo Fighters are the only acts confirmed for the Somerset festival, headlining the pyramid stage on the Friday and Saturday night respectively.
Meanwhile, Ed Sheeran performed a very special rendition of his Galway Girl album track for Radio X. Watch it here.
