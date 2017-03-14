Ed Sheeran's Attitude To Money Will Make You Wish You Were His Mate

Ed Sheeran has revealed he prefers to be "comfortable" and give most of his money away.

The Divide singer-songwriter - who has an estimated wealth of £68 million - says most of his earnings go on family and friends and his local children's hospital.

Speaking to OK! Magazine, he revealed: "It's like, earn a penny, spend a penny with me. As soon as it comes in, it goes out. I don't have that much value on it.

"I have more value on my friends and family being OK. A lot of my money goes to charity or to children's hospitals near where I live.

"I have enough to be comfortable and the rest goes to help people."

Play Ed Sheeran - Castle On The Hill (Live For Radio X) Ed Sheeran performs his new track Castle On The Hill for us! 03:39

Despite the good his wealth has done for others, the 26-year-old singer admits his wealth has caused him to lose friends.

"I do think money is the root of all evil," he said. "I've never lost more friends in my life than I have done after finding money coming to my life."

Meanwhile, Sheeran has added a new London date at The O2, London yesterday scheduled for 22 June- a day before Glastonbury is officially set to begin.

Playing an extra show at @theO2 on 22nd June for their 10th Birthday shows. Tickets on sale at 5pm x https://t.co/bKrfdPyNPy — Ed Sheeran (@edsheeran) March 13, 2017

The new date occurs on the eve of the first official day of music at the Somerset festival, which takes place from 21- 26 June.

So far two acts have been confirmed to top the bill at Worthy Farm, with Radiohead and Foo Fighters set to play the Friday and Saturday nights respectively.

This still allows a convenient spot for the singer-songwriter to headline the Pyramid Stage, giving him three night's sleep until his potential headline slot on Sunday 25 June.