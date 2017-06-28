Ed Sheeran Announces Stadium Dates For 2018

Foo Fighters Announce The O2 Birthday Show
The king of Glastonbury will be playing some more massive shows next summer.
Following his appearance headlining the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury on Sunday night, Ed Sheeran has announced details of stadium shows for 2018.
The singer-songwriter, who released his third album Divide earlier this year, will play a series of huge shows in the UK and Ireland - including two dates in Galway and two shows at Wembley Stadium.
Wednesday 9 May – Boucher Playing Fields, Belfast
Saturday 12 May – Pearse Stadium, Galway
Sunday 13 May – Pearse Stadium, Galway
Wednesday 16 May – Phoenix Park, Dublin
Friday 18 May – Phoenix Park, Dublin
Thursday 24 May – Etihad Stadium, Manchester
Friday 1 June – Hampden Park, Glasgow
Friday 8 June – St James’ Park, Newcastle
Friday 15 June – Wembley Stadium, London
Saturday 16 June – Wembley Stadium, London
Friday 22 June – Principality Stadium, Cardiff
Ed then follows these shows with a series of similarly massive dates across Europe, including Amsterdam, Paris and Berlin. Full details are available at www.edsheeran.com .
Tickets for the shows go on sale at 10am on Saturday 8 July, apart from the Belfast and Ireland dates, which will be available from 9am.
