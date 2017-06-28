Ed Sheeran Announces Stadium Dates For 2018

Following his appearance headlining the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury on Sunday night, Ed Sheeran has announced details of stadium shows for 2018.



The singer-songwriter, who released his third album Divide earlier this year, will play a series of huge shows in the UK and Ireland - including two dates in Galway and two shows at Wembley Stadium.



Wednesday 9 May – Boucher Playing Fields, Belfast

Saturday 12 May – Pearse Stadium, Galway

Sunday 13 May – Pearse Stadium, Galway

Wednesday 16 May – Phoenix Park, Dublin

Friday 18 May – Phoenix Park, Dublin

Thursday 24 May – Etihad Stadium, Manchester

Friday 1 June – Hampden Park, Glasgow

Friday 8 June – St James’ Park, Newcastle

Friday 15 June – Wembley Stadium, London

Saturday 16 June – Wembley Stadium, London

Friday 22 June – Principality Stadium, Cardiff



Ed then follows these shows with a series of similarly massive dates across Europe, including Amsterdam, Paris and Berlin. Full details are available at www.edsheeran.com .



Tickets for the shows go on sale at 10am on Saturday 8 July, apart from the Belfast and Ireland dates, which will be available from 9am.