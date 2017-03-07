Ed Sheeran Performed Castle On The Hill For Us And His Voice Sounded Incredible

It's safe to say that Ed Sheeran is well and truly back. Whilst Ed-mania sweeps the nation, Sheeran himself found time to pop by and record a few LIVE tracks for us.

You can listen to a very special acoustic version of the hit Castle On The Hill below. And trust us when we say that his voice sounds spectacular.

Play Ed Sheeran - Castle On The Hill (Live For Radio X) Ed Sheeran performs his new track Castle On The Hill for us! 03:39

As well as releasing a brand new album and announcing a tour, the Shape Of You singer is also heavily rumoured to be the final Glastonbury headliner for 2017. Speaking with Radio X's Gordon Smart, Ed said "I don't know yet...I might be doing another festival though."

Play Ed Sheeran responds to Glastonbury rumours The Castle On The Hill singer has an interesting answer for all those Glasto rumours. 00:33

No confirmation, but it definitely sounds like something is going on. Suffice to say, there's A LOT more to expect from the Ed Sheeran camp.

Ed also performed a special rendition of album track Galway Girl. Watch it now!

Play Ed Sheeran - 'Galway Girl' (Live For Radio X) Ed Sheehan - 'Galway Girl' (Live For Radio X) 02:23

Ed Sheeran's third album, Divide, is out now.