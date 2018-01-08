PHOTOS: Iman Posts Baby Pics Of David Bowie On His Birthday

See images of the late icon as a baby on what would have been his 71st Birthday.

David Bowie's widow has shared baby pictures of the late rock star.

Taking to social media on what would have been the Heroes singer's 71st birthday, the model, philanthropist and businesswoman shared the cute image of Bowie as a baby, with the caption: "#BowieForever".

On the eve of his Birthday, the 62-year-old former super-model, who shares 17-year-old Alexandria Zahra Jones with the late star, also posted an image which displayed the poignant message: "It's ok not to be ok".

Photographer Mick Rock, known for his iconic pictures of Bowie and various rock legends, shared an image of the Starman on Twitter, writing: "I experienced Bowie above all as a piece of living artwork, constantly modulating and mutating like a series of startling reflections in a cracked mirror. He was fascinating...He was what the times needed and a whole lot more. #bowieforever"

I experienced Bowie above all as a piece of living artwork, constantly modulating and mutating like a series of startling reflections in a cracked mirror. He was fascinating...He was what the times needed and a whole lot more. #bowieforever pic.twitter.com/pmke94adpV — Mick Rock (@TheRealMickRock) January 8, 2018

Nile Rogers also took to Twitter this morning to mark the special occasion, writing: "Happy Birthday @DavidBowieReal You changed my life forever!".

David Bowie passed away two days after his 69th Birthday on 10 January 2016, following a private battle with cancer.

His final album, Blackstar, was also released two days before his death, with Toni Visconti calling it a "parting gift to his fans".

To celebrate what would have been Bowie's 71st birthday, a previously unheard demo of Let's Dance has was also shared today.

Listen to it here:

Photo credit: Starmax/PA Images