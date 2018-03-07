WATCH: James Bay Chooses Bowie LP For Best British Album

Find out which of the late icon's works is among the Wild Love singer's favourite British albums.

James Bay has named David Bowie's Ziggy Stardust album as one of his best British albums of all time.

Watch our video above to find out why.

The singer-songwriter, who is on the cusp of releasing his second LP, has praised the late rock star's iconic work.

Speaking to Radio X he revealed: "I like a lot of British albums. Off the top of my head, one of my recent favourite British albums; Ziggy Stardust And The Spiders From Mars.

"It kind of went on to dominate the world and is therefore one of many many many great examples of great British music. And, you know, personally it inspired me because it's not all one thing. There's lots and lots of different sounds on there.

"You know Soul Love sounds very very different to Rock 'n' Roll Suicide, which sounds very different to Moonage Daydream, so it's got a great load of variety on it from an amazing British artist."

Listen to Moonage Daydream below:

