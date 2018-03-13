Ricky Gervais: "David Bowie Doesn't Really Exist"

Ricky Gervais has described David Bowie as a "normal bloke" who talked about "bananas and pasta".

When asked by Radio X's Gordon Smart if he was ever starstruck after becoming friends with the late icon, he replied: "It's funny because with Bowie, I sort of had to remind myself.

"Once you got to know him and you're having a laugh and he's a normal bloke, and he is a normal bloke..."

The actor, writer, producer, director and comedian - whose Humanity stand-up tour special premieres on Netflix today (13 March) - added: "In fact, the first time I went to his apartment in New York the doorman said, 'Ah you're here to see Mr. Jones'.

"I went, 'Yeah, course I am'. David Bowie doesn't really exist. I saw Mr. Jones. Mr. Jones was my mate, and Mr. Bowie was my hero and you don't equate the two.

"You don't keep thinking, 'That's David Bowie!' I think some people think of me talking to David Bowie and he's still got the Ziggy stripe on, and he's talking about aliens and stuff.

"And he's not. He's talking about bananas and pasta, you know what I mean?"

