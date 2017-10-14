QUIZ: Do You Remember The Lyrics To “Heroes” By David Bowie?

14 October 2017, 12:00

David Bowie Live May 1978

Bowie’s album is now 40 years old. Do you know the words to its title track off by heart?

David Bowie released his Heroes album on 14 October 2017, marking the second instalment of his “Berlin trilogy," which saw the star hook up with producer Brian Eno to create some of the most enduring music of the 1970s.

Its title track goes down as one of the biggest anthems of all time, but how well do you remember the song? Can you recite the lyrics off by heart? We’ll give you a line, you need to fill in the gaps.

Pick the right answer and see if you’re a “Hero”… or a villain.

 

