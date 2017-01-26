Watch Sting's Stunning Cover Of Bowie's Lazarus & Blackstar

PICS: Royal Mail Pay Tribute To David Bowie With New Stamp Set
The Police legend performed at a tribute concert for the Starman in LA.
Sting has performed a rendition of David Bowie's Lazarus and Blackstar, from his final album of the same name.
The Police man joined a star-studded line-up of artists to pay tribute to the late British icon at Los Angeles' Pellissier Building and Wiltern Theatre on Tuesday (24 January).
Watch his stunning performance of Blackstar here:
Watch him sing Bowie's Lazarus below:
Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor, The Voice UK's Gavin Rossdale and Jane's Addiction's Perry Farrell also appeared at the commemorative event, which celebrated the Heroes icon just over a year after his death on 10 January 2016.
Meanwhile, Bowie's posthumous EP - No Plan - was released to mark what would have been his 70th Birthday on 8 January 2016.
A video for the title track, which was filmed in a launderette in Brockley, was released earlier this month.
Watch the visuals to No Plan here:
