WATCH: Motörhead Cover David Bowie's Heroes

Motörhead have taken on an unlikely cover, tackling the late David Bowie's athemic track.

Their take on Heroes will feature on their upcoming Under Cover album, which sees the band and their late frontman Ian "Lemmy" Kilmister give the likes of Sex Pistols, The Ramones and Metallica the Motörhead treatment.

Listen to their cover below:

The song is accompanied by footage of the band with their helmsman, who sadly lost his life after a short battle with cancer on 28 December 2015.

The description under their video explains: "ONE THING Lemmy Kilmister, Phil Campbell and Mikkey Dee liked to do over their years together in Motörhead, was grab a favourite song by another artist and give it a good old fashioned ‘Motörheading’. To run them through the Motörizer if you will. To rock them, roll them and even give them an extra twist and edge."

Under Cover will be released on 1 September.

Meanwhile, Linkin Park have broken David Bowie's record, by having 23 songs enter Billboard's Hot Rock Chart in one week.

Following the tragic death of their frontman Chester Bennington, the band beat former record holder Bowie, who managed 21 songs on the chart on 30 January 2016- shortly after his own death.

Their highest charting song for the week of 12 August was Linkin Park's hit Numb, which peaked at number two.

Listen to Bennington's isolated vocal for numb:

Play Listen to Chester Bennington's isolated vocal for Numb 02:17

However, Linkin Park also saw several songs return to the Billboard Hot 100, with Numb re-entering at Number 34, In the End at 37 and Heavy at 45.

Tributes have continued to pour in for Bennington, with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin transforming Crawling into a moving piano ballad.

Watch it here, courtesy of Instagram/julian3b:

Play Coldplay's Chris Martin covers Linkin Park's Crawling Credit: Instagram/julian3b 03:03

Listen to Chester Bennington's isolated vocals on Heavy:

Play Linkin Park - Chester Bennington isolated vocals The late frontman, singing the vocals to the recent hit Heavy. Video: YouTube/Linkin Park 00:46

Watch him duet with the late Chris Cornell, who also tragically took his own life:

Play Chris Cornell and Chester Bennington play Hunger Strike Live in August 2008 on the Projekt Revolution tour. 04:25

Watch as the Linkin Park frontman sings Hallelujah at Cornell's funeral: