"The Worst Next Day": Tony Visconti Recalls Day David Bowie Died

Tony Visconti has shared a heartfelt message detailing the day he heard the news of David Bowie's passing and revealed his still talks to him in his head.

In a lengthy Facebook post entitled "The Worst Next Day," which is a nod to the icon's 2013 album, Visconti told how he woke up to the news that his long-time friend and collaborator had died.

Revealing he was in a hotel room while touring with Holy Holy - which includes former Spiders From Mars drummer Woody Woodmansey , he wrote: "My band, Holy Holy, hadn’t any idea David was terminally ill. I had signed an NDA a year earlier (which was unnecessary) vowing I wouldn’t reveal any details about the recording of Blackstar. The shock was obviously greater to them."

The producer concluded: "I will try to accept that David has passed. I’ve been through every stage of grief in the past 365 days, including anger. Of course, he never left us in spirit. We are fortunate to have lived in the same time as him. We’ve seen him, we’ve heard him sing and speak, we’ve hugged him, we’ve worshipped him and we are constantly reminded of him daily. He was a legend in his lifetime and he will be a legend until the end of time. But he was my friend too. I miss him dearly.

See the full emotional post here:

Meanwhile, Bowie's widow Iman has marked the anniversary of the Starman's passing by posting an image of a double rainbow in the New York skyline: