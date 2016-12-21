The Chase Sparks Confusion As Contestant Wishes To Meet David Bowie

A repeat episode of The Chase tickled viewers after a contestant shared his wish to meet David Bowie, despite the icon passing away almost a year ago.

The quiz show's host Bradley Walsh questioned contestant Sean about his hobby of taking pictures with celebrities. However, after asking who was next on his list, Walsh failed to so much as bat an eyelid when the contestant responded: "David Bowie and Mick Jagger."

Watch it, courtesy of OK! below:

Viewers were understandably bemused by the statement, with some joking it was a "bit late" for poor Sean to fulfil his wish.

See their comments here:

David Bowie....



How old is this chase episode? Oh dear #TheChase — The ShoStopper (@RoseShona) December 20, 2016

"I would love to meet David Bowie"



Got some news for you mate, sorry #TheChase — NEL HLL (@NeilH95) December 20, 2016

Sorry Sean don't think you'll be meeting David Bowie anytime soon #thechase — MK DON (@MattyKaye93) December 20, 2016

Good luck meeting David Bowie Sean #TheChase #GangOfChase — Pip Nicoletti (@PipNicoletti) December 20, 2016

"I'd like to meet David Bowie, become a British MEP and watch Steven Gerrard play football live" #fingerscrossed #thechase — Jed (@PipFlhone) December 20, 2016

Got more chance of meeting Bowie than believing he has a wife #TheChase — Dafydd Boyle (@DafyddBoyle) December 20, 2016

You've gotta admire the British sense of humour.

Something tells us Bowie would find it just as funny...

Photo: Press/ITV/The Chase