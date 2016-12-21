The Chase Sparks Confusion As Contestant Wishes To Meet David Bowie

21st December 2016, 13:33

The awkward moment led viewers to question how long ago the episode was filmed.

Sean contestant on The Chase and David Bowie

A repeat episode of The Chase tickled viewers after a contestant shared his wish to meet David Bowie, despite the icon passing away almost a year ago. 

The quiz show's host Bradley Walsh questioned contestant Sean about his hobby of taking pictures with celebrities. However, after asking who was next on his list, Walsh failed to so much as bat an eyelid when the contestant responded: "David Bowie and Mick Jagger."

Watch it, courtesy of OK! below:

Viewers were understandably bemused by the statement, with some joking it was a "bit late" for poor Sean to fulfil his wish. 

See their comments here: 

You've gotta admire the British sense of humour.

Something tells us Bowie would find it just as funny... 

Photo: Press/ITV/The Chase

