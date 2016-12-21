The Chase Sparks Confusion As Contestant Wishes To Meet David Bowie

The Life Aquatic's Seu Jorge For David Bowie Tribute Show
The actor and musician performed Portuguese covers of Bowie's biggest tracks in the Wes Anderson film.
The awkward moment led viewers to question how long ago the episode was filmed.
A repeat episode of The Chase tickled viewers after a contestant shared his wish to meet David Bowie, despite the icon passing away almost a year ago.
The quiz show's host Bradley Walsh questioned contestant Sean about his hobby of taking pictures with celebrities. However, after asking who was next on his list, Walsh failed to so much as bat an eyelid when the contestant responded: "David Bowie and Mick Jagger."
Watch it, courtesy of OK! below:
Viewers were understandably bemused by the statement, with some joking it was a "bit late" for poor Sean to fulfil his wish.
See their comments here:
"I would love to meet David Bowie"— NEL HLL (@NeilH95) December 20, 2016
Got some news for you mate, sorry #TheChase
Sorry Sean don't think you'll be meeting David Bowie anytime soon #thechase— MK DON (@MattyKaye93) December 20, 2016
Good luck meeting David Bowie Sean #TheChase #GangOfChase— Pip Nicoletti (@PipNicoletti) December 20, 2016
"I'd like to meet David Bowie, become a British MEP and watch Steven Gerrard play football live" #fingerscrossed #thechase— Jed (@PipFlhone) December 20, 2016
Got more chance of meeting Bowie than believing he has a wife #TheChase— Dafydd Boyle (@DafyddBoyle) December 20, 2016
You've gotta admire the British sense of humour.
Something tells us Bowie would find it just as funny...
