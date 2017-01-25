PICS: Royal Mail Pay Tribute To David Bowie With New Stamp Set

The Royal Mail have paid tribute to David Bowie with a commemorative stamp collection for the legend, who sadly passed away on 10 January 2016.

The set of 10 first class stamps feature images of some of the late star's album's and famous looks from throughout his career.

See them below:

The collection - which will be released on 14 March 2017 - marks the first time an entire issue has been dedicated to one artist.

Philip Parker of Royal Mail said: “For five decades David Bowie was at the forefront of contemporary culture, and has influenced successive generations of musicians, artists, designers and writers.

“Royal Mail’s stamp issue celebrates this unique figure and some of his many celebrated personas.”

Alongside the special stamps, the issue will include several David Bowie souvenirs-some of which have a limited edition of just 950.