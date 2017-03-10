Two Rare David Bowie Albums Set For Record Store Day Release

Two rare David Bowie albums are to be released to celebrate the 10th Anniversary of Record Store Day.

Live album Cracked Actor (Live In Los Angeles 1974) and promotional album Bowpromo will both be available on 22 April 2017.

As Pitchfork reports, Bowpromo will be a recreation of a rare 1971 pressing that featured alternate mixes of Hunkry Dory tracks.

See the traclkist for both below:

Cracked Actor (Live in Los Angeles 1974) Track List

Side 1:

1. Introduction

2. 1984

3. Rebel Rebel

4. Moonage Daydream

5. Sweet Thing/Candidate/Sweet Thing

Side 2:

6. Changes

7. Suffragette City

8. Aladdin Sane

9. All the Young Dudes

10. Cracked Actor

Side 3:

11. Rock 'n' Roll With Me

12. Knock on Wood

13. It's Gonna Be Me

14. Space Oddity

Side 4:

15. Diamond Dogs

16. Big Brother

17. Time

Side 5:

18. The Jean Genie

19. Rock 'n' Roll Suicide

20. John, I'm Only Dancing (Again)

Bowpromo Track List

1. Oh! You Pretty Things

2. Eight Line Poem

3. Kooks

4. It Ain't Easy

5. Queen Bitch

6. Quicksand

7. Bombers/Andy Warhol Intro