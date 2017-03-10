Two Rare David Bowie Albums Set For Record Store Day Release

10th March 2017, 11:43

The limited edition records will be made available on 22 April 2017.

David Bowie 2015

Two rare David Bowie albums are to be released to celebrate the 10th Anniversary of Record Store Day.

Live album Cracked Actor (Live In Los Angeles 1974) and promotional album Bowpromo will both be available on 22 April 2017.

As Pitchfork reports, Bowpromo will be a recreation of a rare 1971 pressing that featured alternate mixes of Hunkry Dory tracks. 

See the traclkist for both below:

Cracked Actor (Live in Los Angeles 1974) Track List

Side 1:
1. Introduction
2. 1984
3. Rebel Rebel
4. Moonage Daydream
5. Sweet Thing/Candidate/Sweet Thing

Side 2:
6. Changes
7. Suffragette City
8. Aladdin Sane
9. All the Young Dudes
10. Cracked Actor

Side 3:
11. Rock 'n' Roll With Me
12. Knock on Wood
13. It's Gonna Be Me
14. Space Oddity

Side 4:
15. Diamond Dogs
16. Big Brother
17. Time

Side 5:
18. The Jean Genie
19. Rock 'n' Roll Suicide
20. John, I'm Only Dancing (Again)

Bowpromo Track List

1. Oh! You Pretty Things
2. Eight Line Poem
3. Kooks
4. It Ain't Easy
5. Queen Bitch
6. Quicksand
7. Bombers/Andy Warhol Intro

 

 

Comments

Download the Radio X app

More on David Bowie

Now Playing

Elis James and John Robins

4pm - 7pm

Email the show

Text 83936

Elis James and John Robins

News