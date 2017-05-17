PHOTO: Get The First Glimpse Of Aylesbury's David Bowie Statue

Everyone Says Hi: Famous People Hanging Out With David Bowie
David Bowie was one of the coolest people that ever walked the Earth. So it's no wonder the great and the good wanted to be photographed with him. Here are some corkers.
A miniature scale model of Andrew Sinclair's piece has been revealed.
A model of an upcoming David Bowie sculpture has been released.
The draft version of the Andrew Sinclair statue, which has been planned for the Buckinghamshire town of Aylesbury, sees Bowie in his various personas.
See an image of the manquette (miniture model) here courtesy of the Bucks Herald:
REVEALED: Here’s what Aylesbury David Bowie statue will look like! First look at the sculptor’s maquette...— David Bowie News (@davidbowie_news) May 17, 2017
Read: https://t.co/aHVkuSzQNu pic.twitter.com/TwRH1tCUO2
Aylesbury holds special significance to the late rockstar, because it was here that he first unveiled his Ziggy Stardust character at Friars.
The finished design is believed to be set to be located under the arches in Market Square, which Bowie references in his Five Years anthem, which serves as the opening track for Bowie's seminal album, The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders From Mars.
Listen to the epic track here:
