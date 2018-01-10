Watch This Dog's Beautiful Reaction To Bowie Played On Guitar

10 January 2018, 17:48

Mark two years of the icon's passing with the cutest cover of Space Oddity ever.

Let's face it. There's nothing sweeter than the bond between a man and his best friend. 

So when AcousticTrench decided to mark the anniversary of Space Oddity back in July and include his dog Maple, we just had to share it again to remember the Heroes singer. 

Watch this moving video above.

And if you're loving a bit of Maple, you can find him littered (see what we did there?) throughout the guitarist's YouTube Channel.

Watch him play Green Day's Boulevard of Broken Dreams:

See the best friends pay tribute to George Michael with his acoustic cover of Careless Whisper:

